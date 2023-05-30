Following confirmation of their relegation back down to the Championship, it has been reported that Leeds United hold an interest in Fenerbahce winger Bright Osayi-Samuel.

As per a report from Turkish outlet A Spor, the Whites are joined by Premier League club Bournemouth in pursuit of the 25-year-old who headed for Turkey in January 2021, signing from QPR.

It was expected that Osati-Samuel would arrive that summer on a four-year deal, however, a turn of events meant that he joined Fenerbahce a few months earlier.

The 25-year-old appeared 22 times in the Turkish first division last time out, with a couple of injury issues preventing him from playing an even bigger role.

Despite thriving in the Championship in QPR colours as a winger, the majority of Osayi-Samuel minutes this season have come as a full-back, managing just one goal contribution (an assist) in the league.

What has pundit Carlton Palmer said about Leeds United's interest in Bright Osayi-Samuel?

Speaking to Football League World about Leeds' interest in the Fenerbahce winger, pundit Carlton Palmer said: "Leeds United are bracing themselves for an exodus of their star players following their relegation to the Championship.

"Leeds are reportedly interested in replacing Jack Harrison with former QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel.

"Samuel would command a relatively low fee of £9-10 million. He's proven himself as a quality winger in the Championship previously with QPR.

"He's had a fine season at Fenerbahce but it was believed that they will allow him to leave if the fee is met.

"A good bit of recruitment from Leeds (if a deal goes through)."

Would Bright Osayi-Samuel be a good fit at Leeds United?

It is a difficult one to fully assess as he has struggled to produce goals and assists this season at Fenerbahce, but on the other hand, he has been playing much deeper and out of his typical position.

A player that has caused all sorts of chaos in the Championship in previous seasons, a move back to the division could help the exciting wide man rediscover the form that earned him a move to the Turkish giants.

In a Leeds side that will look to dominate the ball and carve out lots of chances next season, this could be the ideal move for the 25-year-old, both from a stylistic and mentality standpoint.

It will be interesting to see if the Whites strengthen their interest in the exciting winger and whether they are able to win the race, with Premier League competition already surfacing.