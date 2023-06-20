Neil Mellor has described Darren Moore’s departure from Sheffield Wednesday as ‘baffling’.

Why has Darren Moore left Sheffield Wednesday?

After guiding the Owls to promotion last season, Moore was expected to lead Wednesday back in the Championship, and decisions had already been made by the boss on which players he wanted to keep from those who were out of contract.

However, in a surprising twist, it was confirmed on Monday evening that Moore had left, with the club saying it was ‘mutual’, although it has been claimed since that the boss was not happy with the lack of backing he received in the January window.

Nevertheless, Moore has left Hillsborough, and it prompted plenty of reaction on social media, including from Sky Sports pundit Mellor, who also played for Wednesday in his career. He simply stated that Moore’s exit was ‘baffling news’.

It remains to be seen who the Owls will turn to as they search for Moore’s successor, but it appears nothing is imminent, as the club announced last night that the ‘process’ for identifying the next head coach has just begun.

Moore is set to depart Wednesday despite guiding them to promotion.

Sheffield Wednesday’s summer transfer plans

Most would agree with Mellor here that this was a baffling decision. Moore was tasked with taking Sheffield Wednesday back to the Championship, and he did that after picking up 96 points and then coming through a historic play-off semi-final against Peterborough before beating Barnsley in the final. You only have to see the reaction after those games to see that Moore was well-respected by the players, so it’s not a case of him losing the dressing room.

It also doesn’t make sense from Moore’s perspective that he would want to leave. Wednesday are a massive club, and they’re now back in the Championship, so it’s a great opportunity for him to show what he can do, yet he’s now moved on.

So, you would think further details would emerge in the coming days or weeks, because fans will have a lot of questions. That’s not to say it’s the wrong decision, as ultimately time will tell on that front, and it will be interesting to see who comes in to replace Moore at Hillsborough. But, Moore will always be appreciated by the fans, because he took them back to the Championship with some memorable games on the way.