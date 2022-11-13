Pundit delivers thoughts on Manchester United’s interest in Championship star

Manchester United are interested in Blackburn Rovers talisman Ben Brereton Diaz, as per a Football League World exclusive.

The Red Devils have joined a whole host of clubs who are considering a move for the 23-year-old, with the same FLW report suggesting that it is West Ham who are leading the race at present.

Brereton Diaz will see his contract at Ewood Park expire in the summer, and subsequently, he is able to sign a pre-contract deal in Europe as early as January.

Asked if Manchester United should make a move for the Championship star when the January transfer window opens its doors, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Why not?

“He’s going to attract interest because he now becomes into that bracket when he’s available on a free to go to Europe from Christmas. And from the end of the season, he’s available on a free.

“He’s scored nine goals already so far this season. If he does what he did last season and scores over 20 goals, he becomes a very, very hot commodity. He’s a commodity anyhow.

“So, why doesn’t he come into the thinking at Manchester United or any other Premier League side?”

The verdict

There are lots of clubs involved in the pursuit of Brereton Diaz, with the Blackburn attacker proving to be an exciting prospect for clubs at home and abroad.

Able to operate central as a striker, or on the left flank, he would provide Erik ten Hag with high levels of versatility, and he quite evidently has the ability to justify a move to the top flight.

As attractive of a move to Manchester United may be, there will be better options out there for the forward when considering the potential of regular game time.

A great ball carrier, deadly in the final third and someone who reads the game very well, it will be interesting to see what happens with Brereton Diaz and his immediate future.