Pundit delivers thoughts on Coventry City player’s contract situation amidst potential January interest

Viktor Gyokeres has enjoyed an excellent start to this Championship season in Coventry City colours, with the Swedish striker netting nine goals in his opening nine matches in the league.

It is a tally that has seen him emerge as the division’s join-top scorer, in what has been a brilliant recent run for the Sky Blues.

Proving to be one of the Championship’s brightest sparks during the early stages of the campaign, it would be no surprise if interest in the forward surfaces in the build-up to the opening of the January transfer window.

Sharing his thoughts on Gyokeres and his situation at the CBS Arena, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, he’s got 18 months left on his contract, so it’s not an imminent problem for Coventry.

“They put a significant fee on his head in the summer when Middlesbrough chasing were very keen to take him but they didn’t want to pay the fee.

“Mark Robins has come out and it made it very clear to the board now that he wants to tie down these players that he’s got to contracts, and rightly so. They’re in with a shout of being in the play-offs and maybe even better than that.

“So it’s important for them now to get into a position to tie down the young players and I’m sure new owners coming in and that gets ratified and sorted out, he won’t want to lose players of Gyokeres’ quality.”

The verdict

Not only has Gyokeres thrived in front of goal this season, his power, athleticism, link-up play and attacking intelligence has been on show for all to see.

A player showing excellent ability in the here and now, he also comes with an incredibly high potential considering he is still 24 years of age.

Coventry have a number of individuals who could attract interest when January comes around, with the likes of Callum O’Hare and Gus Hamer on a similar when considering the club’s most saleable assets.

However, with the Sky Blues competing for a play-off spot as the rest of the campaign plays out, they will be eager to keep hold of these individuals.