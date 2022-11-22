Pundit delivers thoughts as Wigan Athletic edge close to the appointment of 41-year-old

Wigan Athletic are reportedly edging close to the appointment of Leicester City coach Kolo Toure, as per a report from The Sun.

Should the Latics go on to finalise the appointment of the 41-year-old, it would represent a historic moment in English football, as Toure would be the first African international to manage in the English professional game.

The former Liverpool and Manchester City defender has accumulated good experience as a coach at both Celtic and Leicester since hanging up his boots.

Sharing his thoughts on Toure amidst links to the Championship job and whether he’d be the right man for the job, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, you only know whether it’s the right decision in the fullness of time.

“But Kolo Toure has been a first-team coach at Celtic and Leicester and we’ve seen how well both of those clubs have done under Brendan Rodgers.

“It’s good to see a young coach getting another opportunity rather than the same old names and faces going around.

“It’s also great to see another black coach getting an opportunity to manage. We all know the difficulties that black coaches have had in getting jobs. So from a personal point of view, I’m pleased for that.”

The verdict

As mentioned above, Toure has gathered some excellent experience during the early stages of his coaching career and is now ready for a shot as the main man.

The Wigan project is an interesting one, with the Latics experiencing a rollercoaster ride of a season thus far and they are currently in the relegation positions.

It would represent a good time for Toure to come in, as he would have time to put across his ideas, whilst he would also have time to properly scan the upcoming January transfer market.

As Palmer alludes to, it is difficult to determine how good of an appointment it will be but it is a great opportunity and a potentially historic moment in the English game.