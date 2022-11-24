Pundit delivers thoughts as Millwall set sights on World Cup player

Millwall are considering a January move for Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old, who has netted three times in 14 appearances in the Scottish Premiership thus far this season, is a graduate of the Manchester United academy.

Levitt is also a Wales international at senior level and is currently out in Qatar representing his nation at the World Cup, as it remains to be seen how much of a part he will play.

Sharing his thoughts on the young midfielder as Millwall cast their eyes over him, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “He’s still only 22. He’s gone to the World Cup with Wales and is enjoying a great season.

“He had a great season on loan last season at Dundee United and then made the move permanent in the summer.

“At the moment, they’ve got two midfield players there, in Jamie Shackleton and Callum Styles, both of these players are on loan, so there is scope for a permanent addition.

14 quiz questions about historic Millwall FC moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 In what year did Millwall win the second tier title? 1984 1988 1992 1996

“He didn’t have too good of a good time at Charlton when he was there before in League One, but now he’s got his confidence back, and he’s playing well.

“So I think it’d be a good move for both parties.”

The verdict

Starting the season in impressive form, and continuing to shine enough to feature in the Wales set up, it is no surprise that interest is accumulating in the young midfielder.

Millwall have proven to be rather good recruiters in recent seasons, with interest coming from the London club usually an indication of the kind of quality an individual possesses.

Levitt did not feature in Wales’ opening games of the World Cup but he will be hoping to play a part in the next two games in the group stages.

Should he feature and impress, then Millwall might be joined by a whole host of other interested parties in the build-up to the opening of the January transfer window.