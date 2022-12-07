Pundit delivers thoughts as Burnley consider January bid for Championship ace

Burnley are considering a January move for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, as detailed in a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states that the Clarets are after a striker to keep competition levels high at Turf Moor ahead of an important second part to this campaign, with the 24-year-old emerging as a top target for Vincent Kompany.

Gyokeres, who is the joint-top scorer in the Championship this season with nine, is also being considered by a whole host of Premier League clubs, as per a Football League World exclusive.

Sharing his thoughts on the situation involving Gyokeres and Burnley, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, Vincent made it very, very clear that in the January window, he is going to test Coventry’s resolve.

“They put a 15 million price tag on him and nobody was prepared to pay that in the summer.

“There are two things about this situation to mention. Now, Vincent Kompany has already been linked with the Belgium job. He’s already come out and distanced himself from it saying he wants to finish the job at Burnley but they now have to support their manager in the transfer market and with funds.

“Now the other thing in this argument is Mark Robins. He has been chased by an awful lot of football clubs. So again, the board have to show up for Mark Robins. If they’re going to sell their best players, then he is going to question his future at the football club.”

The verdict

First and foremost, Gyokeres is arguably the division’s best striker and would be a very good addition at Turf Moor as they chase down promotion to the Premier League.

However, it is likely to be a difficult one for the Clarets to complete, given that Coventry are also pushing for promotion and the Swedish striker is massively vital to that.

Another layer of complication in this situation is that the likes of Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham are keeping an eye on him.

It will be interesting to see if a bid is tabled by the Clarets when January opens its doors and what kind of figure a potential offer would be.