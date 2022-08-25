Pundit delivers opinion on Middlesbrough’s recent pursuit of Preston player

Middlesbrough have been interested in a move for Preston North End striker Emil Riis during this transfer window.

A Football League World exclusive from last week revealed that Boro are still keen on the 24-year-old, however, it now remains to be seen if their recent addition of Rodrigo Muniz will hinder this deal.

Riis enjoyed a productive 2021/22 campaign last time out, netting 20 goals in all competitions with 16 of those coming in the league.

Providing his thoughts on Middlesbrough’s recent interest in the Danish striker, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Preston have made it very, very clear he can go there, the asking price is 8 million.

“He’s under contract till 2025. He scored 16 goals in the Championship (last season) and I believe Middlesbrough are very interested, but whether they’d be willing to pay in excess of 8 million for him, we’ll have to wait and see.

“I think 8 million is relatively low for a player who scored 16 goals in that league before.”

The verdict

He may not be off the mark yet this season, however, Riis has proven to be a rather clinical striker who possesses a wide-ranging set of attributes that would make him a strong addition.

The 24-year-old has good levels of physicality and can hold the ball up, brings other into play and just cause chaos for defences.

Able to switch up his attacking play, the young forward also sees success when operating on the shoulder of the last defender.

Given that Middlesbrough have recently added Muniz, who is likely to provide a similar kind of service, this may be a deal that Boro visit in January or even next summer.