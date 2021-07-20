Pundit delivers Newcastle United verdict regarding continued interest in recently-relegated star

Steve Howey has cast doubt over Newcastle United’s interest in signing Kyle Bartley, suggesting that speculation could be down to the player’s agent.

Reports emerged from The Telegraph suggesting that Steve Bruce’s side were considering a move for the West Bromwich Albion defender as they look to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new campaign.

Bartley made 30 appearances for the Baggies last term as they suffered relegation from the Premier League and is likely to play a big part for Valerien Ismael’s side this term if they’re to stand any chance of securing an immediate return to the top flight.

With just a year remaining on his contract it means that it could be West Brom’s last chance to cash in on the player, but according to former Newcastle defender Steve Howey, there’s a chance that the links are merely a result of the player’s agent.

Speaking to Transfer Tavern, Howey said: “Agents have a lot to do with that. I think agents sometimes get it out there to the press, just to stir up some kind of interest.

“The agent’s doing his job for his player, but sometimes you know there’s nothing in it”.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about West Brom's legends?

1 of 25 Tony Brown made over 500 league appearances True False

The verdict

It’ll be interesting to see if this is a deal that comes to fruition.

Kyle Bartley is a player who certainly has the ability to be playing in the Premier League and that’s why Newcastle United will surely be tempted to make a move for the player.

West Brom will be determined to keep hold of the central defender and that means that they won’t be allowing the player to leave on the cheap.

However with time ticking away in the transfer window it means that Newcastle will need to make a move soon if they’re going to get a deal done.