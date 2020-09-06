Pundit delivers honest verdict on West Brom’s pursuit of Championship forward

Michael Brown has stated that it would be a ‘sensible signing’ if West Bromwich Albion were able to complete a move for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant.

The Baggies have been linked with the forward and the 22-year-old looks set to move to the Premier League club after a strong season with the Terriers.

Grant netted 19 times for Huddersfield in the last campaign and was one of the main reasons that the Yorkshire side managed to stay in the division after a somewhat difficult season.

Brown has expressed that it would be a sensible signing for Slaven Bilic and his side, and explained that there’s still a lot more to come from the forward in the near future.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said: “He’s been scoring goals and Huddersfield really would like to keep hold of him, that’s for sure. I think it’s been a sensible signing, I’ve been watching his career and he’s done well.

“I’m sure there’s more to come from him.”

The Verdict

Grant would be a very good signing for West Brom, purely down to the fact that the player scores goals and the bottom line is that these players are so hard to find in modern day football.

He will guarantee at least 15 at Championship level, but at just 22 there’s no reason why he can’t keep getting better and perform for West Brom in the top-flight.

Brown is right when he says it is a sensible signing, because the Baggies are looking within English football at players who have already performed in the country to make them stronger for the new season.