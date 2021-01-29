Pundit delivers concerning Sheffield Wednesday prediction ahead of Preston North End test

Sheffield Wednesday face another pivotal match as they welcome Preston North End to Hillsborough.

The Owls are without a win in the league since the 1-0 victory over Derby County on New Years Day and so the focus for Neil Thompson’s side will surely be on getting back to winning ways.

As it stands the South Yorkshire side are still planted firmly in the relegation zone and six points from safety.

That means that there’s a real need for the club to start picking up positive results on a consistent basis, starting against Preston.

For the Lilywhites it’s been a mixed season so far.

Sitting in 11th place in the Championship it seems that Alex Neil’s side still have realistic ambitions of pushing towards the play-off places in the second half of the season.

But if they’re to do that then they’ll need to add some more consistency to their results.

Preston have picked up four points from their last two games including a draw with Reading last weekend, so they’ll be confident of getting a good result at Hillsborough.

David Prutton is Sky Sports’ EFL expert and when delivering his verdict for the clash between Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End he backed Alex Neil’s side to get a 2-0 win.

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday are really starting to come under some pressure.

While results have steadily improved of late, there’s a real need for the club to start picking up wins on a consistent basis.

A match against Preston is a good opportunity, but if the Owls think that the Lilywhites will be an easy test then they’re sorely mistaken.