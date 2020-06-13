Pundit delivers concerning Leeds United player update

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has admitted that he is concerned about Jean-Kevin Augustin after he suffered another injury setback.

The French striker arrived at Elland Road in January on an initial loan from RB Leipzig and his signing understandably brought a lot of attention considering his pedigree.

However, a series of issues had limited the 22-year-old to just three substitute appearances prior to the enforced break and any hopes that Augustin could make an instant impact on the return were dashed last week after Phil Hay confirmed Augustin has suffered another hamstring injury.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan revealed why he is very concerned by the latest update.

“Well there might be more something more underlying that’s a problem, it seems to be that hamstring that’s a problem. Whether it’s not properly healed up, whether he’s got a weakness in that area, only specialists can tell us that but what I do know is that it’s not a good sign.

“It just seems to me it’s one step forward, two steps back for this player and for Leeds United. It’s proving that it’s not been the best signing we needed in the January window.”

The verdict

This latest blow will have been a massive frustration for Augustin and all connected to Leeds United as it’s going to seriously harm his chances of playing again this season, considering the time it will take to get up to speed to satisfy Marcelo Bielsa.

So, Whelan’s concerns are valid, although you do have to have sympathy for the player as he will be more annoyed than anyone.

Ultimately, the medical team now have to be patient and do whatever is required to get Augustin right, as he needs to ensure he has no more problems like this moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.