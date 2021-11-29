Pundit delivers clear verdict on West Brom’s promotion chances

Danny Mills has revealed that he hasn’t been impressed with West Brom this season, as he called on Valerien Ismael to develop ‘more of a plan’ to ensure Albion can push on.

The Baggies are currently third in the Championship table, however fans have been growing increasingly frustrated with the style of play from the team, whilst they are four without a win as they lost ground on the top two.

And, speaking to Football Insider, former England international Mills explained how he expected more from the West Midlands outfit after watching them this season.

“They are frantic, that’s the only word to describe it. I’m not quite sure there’s method to that a lot of time. It’s more about ‘Let’s just run’. There’s not too much organisation to it.

“They are high energy but they certainly need more of a plan, more of an idea when they get the ball. That comes from the manager, definitely. I’ve seen them three times now this season and it is very sporadic in the way that they play.”

The verdict

There will be many Albion fans who agree with Mills’ assessment here, as they are not at all happy with the way the team are playing, particularly going forward with the team struggling for goals compared to other promotion rivals.

The recent results haven’t been good enough and some will want to see Ismael make changes to his approach, although that may not happen!

So, it will be interesting to see what happens ahead of this busy period, but there’s no denying Albion need to improve quickly if they are to catch the top two.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.