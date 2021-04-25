Pundit delivers clear assessment of Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town situation ahead of summer decision

EFL pundit Sam Parkin has suggested that Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan could be under pressure now and insisted a decision will have to be made over whether they back him to change the squad.

The Terriers were on the end of another heavy defeat on Saturday losing 5-2 away at Blackburn Rovers, just a few matches on from their 7-0 thumping at Norwich City. Corberan’s side have now managed to win just one of their last eight matches in the Championship, and they are still not completely assured of their safety until Rotherham United play their games in hand.

It does seem though that the Terriers will be able to survive. Despite that though, Corberan fielded questions over his potential future after the defeat at Blackburn. He suggested that he can only concentrate on improving results on the field and not get worried about his future, but also stated he knows the results have put him under pressure.

Speaking on EFL on Quest, Parkin suggested that Corberan and Blackburn’s Tony Mowbray are two managers under pressure heading into the summer. While he also believes that if the Terriers are to stick with their manager and be successful then they will have to bring in some new players that fit the style of play better.

He said: “Will be interested to see if both managers (Mowbray and Corberan) are in the dugout next season at the clubs because Corberan looks to be trying to execute a game plan that maybe he hasn’t go the tools to do right now. So, if he’s backed it could turn around, but right now it’s incredibly difficult.”

The verdict

You would have to agree here with Parkin’s assessment of Corberan’s situation, it seems like the Huddersfield boss is under pressure now following a poor run of form that has seen them slide ever nearer to the bottom three. At one stage in December, the Terriers were sat in the top half of the table and even potentially looking like a play-off challenge was a possibility.

It, therefore, shows how much they have struggled during the second half of the campaign. Corberan has continued, as you would expect, to try and play the same way but individual errors have hurt Huddersfield far too often. It seems that the style of play will not be changing, so if he is to stay then better players will be needed.

That means the Huddersfield board are facing a tough choice over whether they want to stick with Corberan and back him, or maybe bring in someone else who can implement a style more suited to their existing options. It is a choice they have to get right.