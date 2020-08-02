Pundit delivers Brentford transfer warning as Leeds & West Ham target playmaker

Danny Mills has warned Brentford that they face a huge battle to keep hold of Said Benrahma even if they win promotion to the Premier League.

The Bees have enjoyed a superb campaign and are preparing to face local rivals Fulham in the play-off final at Wembley on Tuesday. And, Benrahma has been crucial to the success Thomas Frank’s side have had, scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists.

Therefore, there’s plenty of interest in the 24-year-old, with Leeds United and West Ham just two of the sides believed to be tracking the Algerian.

A move feels inevitable if Brentford lose against the Cottagers but Mills told Football Insider that even a win won’t put off potential suitors.

“Even if Brentford get promoted, clubs will come knocking and asking questions. As a player he will be contemplating whether he would rather go to an established Premier League side.

“If you are West Ham, you are still going to knock on the door and ask the questions, whether Brentford are promoted or not.”

The verdict

In truth, Mills is probably right here. Benrahma has been outstanding for a long time now and the performances he is putting in are going to attract attention.

So, offers should be expected either way in the summer, although if the Bees are in the Premier League they will be able to demand a bigger fee for the player.

The immediate focus for Benrahma and the club will be the huge game on Tuesday and it will be interesting to see what happens after that.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.