After losing the Championship play-off final back in May at Wembley against Luton Town in the cruellest of fashions, Coventry City were probably prepared for the worst when it came to their best talents being raided over the summer.

Their rise up the second tier table and into the top six last season was spearheaded by two players in the form of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, and with both having just one year left on their contract heading into the 2023-24 season, the smartest business option was to cash in whilst their value was high.

That is exactly what Doug King did, first selling Gyokeres to Sporting in Portugal, and then in August it was Hamer's turn to move on after three years a Sky Blue, with Sheffield United splashing out £15 million on the Dutchman's services, although some City fans argued that the midfielder could have waited out for a bigger switch.

Gustavo Hamer's stats for Sheffield United in the Premier League

Hamer was thrown straight into action in August in an away trip to Nottingham Forest, and he announced his arrival to the top flight of England with aplomb, scoring a stunning debut goal in a 1-1 draw.

He has netted just one more goal though for the Blades, which was in a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, and he is clearly finding the step up to the Premier League in a struggling side difficult.

Gustavo Hamer's Sheffield United Premier League Stats Appearances 14 Goals 2 xG 1.39 Assists 0 xA 1.14 Shots Per Game 1.2 Big Chances Created 2 Pass Success % 73% Tackles Per Game 1.7 Interceptions Per Game 0.6 Dribbles Per Game 0.5 Key Passes Per Game 1.2 (Stats Correct As Of December 7, 2023, As Per Sofascore)

After selling both Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye over the summer, United were made favourites for the drop despite the likes of Cameron Archer arriving at Bramall Lane, and unless Chris Wilder turns things around then Hamer's stint in the Premier League is set to be a brief one.

Goodman: Hamer will have no regrets over Blades transfer

Even though his new side are struggling in the Premier League and could be back in the Championship in 2024, Hamer will not fully regret making the transfer from Coventry to the Blades instead of a more secure top flight club in England or Europe, according to Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman.

"He had to make the move financially. As the money he is on now, compared to at Coventry, will change his life. So, on a personal level no (he will have no regrets)," Goodman said.

"On a footballing level, yes. Sheffield United were always going to be one of the handful of teams scrapping at the bottom of the table and battling relegation. Hamer was one of the only few players they were able to spend any money on.

"They lost (Iliman) Ndiaye, who was their best player and they lost Sander Berge. Without the money to replace them, it was very easy to predict that they would be where they currently are in the table.

"Unless Chris Wilder gets eight or 10 new players (in January), where they are is where they will finish. It doesn't really matter where they finish.

"I feel a little bit sorry for Paul Heckingbottom. He's tried to manage in the Premier League with his hands tied behind his back and nobody can do that. Not even Pep Guardiola.

"In terms of Gus Hamer, on a personal level, he'll have no regrets about setting his family up. On a football level, he probably does regret joining Sheffield United."