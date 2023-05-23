Jack Clarke will be of interest to a number of clubs this summer, following a hugely successful campaign at Championship level.

Clarke played a key role as the Black Cats reached the Championship play-offs this campaign, where they were eventually beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Luton Town in the semi-finals.

Premier League duo Brentford and Crystal Palace are said to be keen, but TEAMtalk claim that Sunderland have offered the 22-year-old a new deal to fend off growing interest from elsewhere.

The winger scored nine goals and claimed a further 12 assists in Championship and play-off matches this season.

Clarke was signed permanently last summer from Tottenham Hotspur, following a successful initial loan spell with Sunderland in League One. He is under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2026.

The move to Spurs from Leeds United cost a reported £10million, but was not successful, prompting them to cut their losses on him to move to the North East.

What have the pundits said about Jack Clarke? Could Sunderland cash in?

George Elek of the Not the Top 20 podcast believes the winger is a Premier League player in waiting, such has been the quality of his performances, he said: "Jack Clarke's another one who's already earnt himself a Premier League move off form that was way beneath what we've seen this season.

"He looks to me, right now, to be a Premier League footballer playing in the Championship.

"Yes, he blows hot and cold. Yes, he goes missing. I never really understand why that is a criticism made of wide players. It is basically, by definition, what they're going to do.

"If you had a wide player who was able to put in the top level of Jack Clarke's performances over the course of a season, he would be an elite top six player, playing in the Championship.

"We've kind of seen it before, I guess, in the likes of [Emi] Buendia who were more consistent."

Elek would not rule out the player moving to the top flight this summer, he added: "Clarke is someone who might be an attractive potential prospect."

Will Jack Clarke move on this summer?

As Elek went on to explain about the Sunderland squad, it would not be hugely surprising to see a key player sold to raise funds to recruit into the first-team in multiple areas.

He said: "I anticipate the way that Sunderland are run now, unlike previous seasons, that there will be a price for these players, and if that price is met they'll be allowed to move on.

"It wouldn't surprise me at all if they try cash in on one. You know, recoup a big fee and reinvest that into what is a good player ID department."

It's hard to disagree that it could be a sensible move in the short-term, for a side looking for promotion again next season, and Clarke could be the player they choose to cash in on, given his high valuation and the reported interest. As Elek says, he is a Premier League player.