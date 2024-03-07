Highlights Everton may consider Jacob Greaves as a possible replacement for Branthwaite, as the defender eyes major Premier League clubs.

Greaves' impressive performances and potential have caught the eye of Everton, but ensuring promotion could keep him at Hull.

Hull City's campaign remains open for promotion, providing an essential factor for retaining the talented defender Greaves.

Former England international Carlton Palmer has revealed his belief that Everton will view Hull City's Jacob Greaves as an ideal Jarrad Branthwaite replacement, should the defender depart the Merseyside club this summer.

Branthwaite has reportedly attracted attention from the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Real Madrid, so it seems the 21-year-old will have no shortage of suitors in the summer.

With some of the biggest clubs in world football chasing the defender's signature, Everton have understandably begun weighing up potential replacements, and Greaves appears likely to be near the top of that list.

The 23-year-old has been a key feature of the Tigers' defence this season, going on to captain the side on multiple occasions, and has put in performances that have turned the heads of some top-level clubs.

Palmer made over 250 Premier League appearances for various clubs across his playing career, and the former midfielder believes Greaves has what it takes to follow a similar path.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: “Everton are bracing themselves and starting to look forward when they predict to lose their talented centre-back Jarrod Branthwaite in the summer transfer window.

“The likes of Manchester United are chasing the talented left-sided player and so Everton are turning their attentions to other players that they can bring in.

“One such player is Jacob Greaves from Hull. The tall left-sided young centre-back, only 23, he’s athletic, comfortable in possession, is having a fantastic season again with Hull, you know, Hull are doing very, very well."

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday man believes the potential that Greaves is showing means that the Tigers must achieve promotion to keep hold of the defender.

“He’s under contract until the summer of 2026, so it will take a substantial offer for Hull to let him go," Palmer said. "But the problem that they’ve got is that if Hull don’t get promoted to the Premier League, and they’re not going to do that automatically, they’ve got a chance of being in the play-offs, then the player will want to go and play at a higher level."

Greaves' contract situation means that a substantial fee may be involved, but this would be unlikely to deter Everton, who are believed to be holding out for £100million to sell Branthwaite.

Palmer continued: “You would think that the offer would have to be in the region of £15m-£20m for Hull to do business, but this player is destined to play at the highest level. He’s very, very athletic, very good on the ball, very comfortable and can play at the highest level.

“Unfortunately, if Hull don’t get promotion, I think he will be playing in the Premier League next season, whether it’s for Everton or somebody else.”

Greaves has been vital for the Tigers this season

Born locally in Cottingham, and rising through the academy ranks from the age of eight, Greaves has extremely strong links to Hull.

Despite his young age for a defender, he's already made 169 appearances for the Tigers, including playing every single minute of his 35 Championship starts this season.

His progression would suggest that he will soon need to test himself at a higher level. Although it would mean an emotional goodbye, if Hull fail to earn promotion to the Premier League, that test is likely to come in the form of a transfer elsewhere.

Promotion is still a realistic goal for Hull

The Tigers currently sit at the base of the play-off places, and have both Norwich City and Coventry City within three points of them below.

The four teams challenging for an automatic promotion spot have begun to pull away from the rest of the pack, but if Hull can maintain or improve their current position, then a shot at the play-offs is theirs.

Two of the top four automatic chasers will join them in the play-offs, making for a difficult route to the final promotion place, but as has been well-established throughout the years; the play-offs are a lottery, and it's rarely the favourite that wins.

Clinching promotion seems like the only way Hull can keep hold of Greaves, giving the Tigers even more reason to put their all into what promises to be an intense final run-in.