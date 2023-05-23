Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom picked up the Championship golden boot, scoring 28 league goals for the fourth placed side.

Boro will be playing in the second tier again next season after a 1-0 aggregate defeat at the Riverside stadium to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals.

Akpom had a huge part to play in Michael Carrick's team flying up the table and into the play-offs.

He took charge after 16 games in the Championship, with Middlesbrough sat in 21st on 17 points, having sacked Chris Wilder.

In all competitions since then, Carrick has overseen 33 matches, with 18 wins, 10 defeats, and five draws, propelling Boro into fourth place.

They ended the season on 75 points, with multiple players having benefited from the switch to Carrick and his style of play at the Riverside.

None more so than Akpom, who's career best before this season had been 11 goals for Greek side PAOK. Under Carrick, playing predominantly as a secondary-striker, he scored 25 goals and collected two assists in 32 games in all competitions.

What are the pundits saying about Chuba Akpom? Should Middlesbrough cash in?

Akpom has one year left on his deal at the Riverside, and there are likely to be suitors for him in the top flight, such has been his form.

George Elek of the Not the Top 20 podcast outlined that he would be tempted to sell the forward, whilst his stock is high, he explained his rationale and said: "I'm also interested to see what will happen with Chuba Akpom.

"Boro fans won't like me saying this, either, [but] I kind of think when you have a 27-year-old striker, who struggled for form and fitness for most of his career, who goes and scores this incredible amount of goals in one season, [it] wouldn't be the worst idea in my mind to cash in whilst the price is high and reinvest that money.

"But there might be mutiny if they do."

Which Premier League sides are interested so far in Akpom?

According to a report from TEAMtalk earlier this month, Crystal Palace are believed to be the most interested side in a move for Akpom.

Everton were name-dropped as potential January destination for Akpom as well, but that would likely be contingent on survival.

Will Akpom be sold by Middlesbrough this summer?

Given his contractual situation of its expiry in 2024, there is a decent chance Elek is right about Akpom and the best thing to do for both parties would be to sell the player.

If he is not willing to put pen to paper on a new deal, then cashing in will be in Boro's best interests, whilst he is at his current optimum price point.

This is the first time in his career that Akpom has achieved a goal tally anywhere near as good as this, and there is no telling whether he will hit those heights again, especially given his injury record throughout his career to date.

In Carrick's system, he will always be an effective player, but there is no guarantee that they will ever be able to receive a fee for him like the one they could this summer.