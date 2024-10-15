Burnley and Leeds United are keeping tabs on Steaua Bucharest's Joyskim Dawa, with Carlton Palmer citing experience as an important factor in the race for promotion and to bring in the centre-back.

The latest comes via the Daily Mirror, who have also revealed that Premier League teams are also eyeing a potential move for the Cameroonian, as well as the Clarets and the Whites. Unfortunately, the Championship pair will have to compete with top-flight teams for his signature, which includes Everton, Fulham and Leicester City

They are also keen on the central defender, who currently plies his trade for Steaua Bucharest. He joined in 2022 to move to one of the largest and most famous teams in Romania. He played a part in their title win at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and has vast experience.

The giant 6'4" defender will be delighted that he's with a successful team in the peak years of his career, with the France-born Cameroonian international currently 28 and performing well in Europe with the Romanian giants.

Joyskim Dawa's appearances for Steaua Bucharest (All competitions) Season Appearances 2022/23 46 2023/24 42 2024/25 18

Carlton Palmer reacts to interest in Joyskim Dawa

Ex-England international and former Leeds man Carlton Palmer believes his former side will be in need of January additions, while outlining the importance of experience in both the short and long-term in Burnley and Leeds' quest to achieve Premier League football and retain their place in the top-flight.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Several clubs are tracking Steaua Bucharest centre-back Joyskim Dawa.

"He was seen as a late bloomer, now 28 years old.

"But his man of the match performances are creating a storm, especially after winning their first two Europa League games.

"Numerous scouts have been in attendance and watching him; clubs like Leeds, Burnley, Everton, Fulham, and Leicester are all looking at Dawa.

"Leeds, with the injuries that they have got, will be looking to bring in reinforcements in the January window.

"It's believed the Cameroon international with nine caps even has a release clause of £4 million, which makes him a relatively cheap option.

"You're looking at the clubs in the Premier League like Everton, Fulham, and Leicester having an advantage of signing Dawa as Premier League sides.

"The club have even said that if somebody meets the release clause, then they will let him go.

"Leeds will be looking at the January transfer window after the recent injuries left them with a lack of defensive cover.

"But with Leeds looking at bringing in players, Daniel Farke is looking for players who are not just going to play in the Championship, but who can play in the Premier League as well.

"What Leeds have done is bring players through and sell them on for big money, and the recent model that they've used has really worked for them.

"So that's what Leeds will largely be doing, but a 28-year-old like Dawa comes in and brings some experience to push them over the line, and then help them maintain their status if they get up to the Premier League.

"Of course, the priority for them has to be a central defender and central midfield player in the January window.

"I'm sure they are going to keep scouring and looking at who they can get in the free market for now, but that is going to be difficult at this stage in the season."

Related Leeds United: Fresh twist emerges in Cheikhou Kouyate saga Leeds are no longer in the mix for Kouyate, who was previously believed to be a free agent option for the Whites.

Leeds and Burnley's defensive options

Leeds are believed to be one of the teams interested in Dawa, and they are the side who are most in need of more defensive players in Farke's squad. The Whites may have purchased Joe Rodon during the summer window, but they don't have a huge number of centre-back options currently.

Ethan Ampadu is currently out injured until close to January, whilst Max Wöber is recovering from surgery himself. Liam Cooper departed upon the expiration of his contract, Charlie Cresswell and Diego Llorente were sold during the summer window and Robin Koch has departed Elland Road permanently too.

It leaves James Debayo as the primary cover to Pascal Struijk and Rodon presently. Burnley's central defensive options, by comparison, are surely the envy of every second tier side. Ameen Al-Dakhil, Luke McNally and Dara O'Shea may have left in August, but John Egan, Bashir Humphreys, and Joe Worrall all joined.

Maxime Esteve, Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, and Hjalmar Ekdal are other options Scott Parker has when they are available, so their centre-back area is stacked with CJ Egan-Riley also being included in the first-team this season. Dawa is less of a priority for the Clarets this January, even at a bargain price.