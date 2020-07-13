Pundit can’t hide excitement as Leeds are linked with significant summer signing

Quoted by Football Insider, Kevin Phillips has said that it would be massive if Leeds United were to sign Odsonne Edouard this summer transfer window from Celtic.

The Mirror has recently suggested that the Celtic attacker is a player of interest for the Whites in the summer transfer window, providing that they can get promoted to the Premier League.

Certainly, it would be a hugely ambitious move from the men from Elland Road but one fans that would be excited to see come off, if they could stump up the cash needed.

Indeed, Phillips thinks it would be some deal, too, and had this to say on the matter:

“It would be a massive coup.

“It is always a slight gamble bringing someone in from the Scottish Premiership because it is a big jump.

“But he has had a taste of European football and been a success. We have seen plenty of players come down from Celtic recently and perform.

“It would be a massive signing. Leeds will have a big draw because they are a huge club. Once the crowd get back to Elland Road, that place can create an atmosphere. Not on par with Celtic Park but they can half make a noise.”

The Verdict

Certainly, based on his performances in Scotland and in European competition, it seems safe to predict that Edouard would look at home in the Premier League.

He’s young but has raw pace, power and great finishing ability in front of goal and all of those attributes should make you a hit in the top flight.

Whether Leeds can get him remains to be seen, though, as if there is a suggestion Celtic are willing to sell him for a certain price, you can bet your house there’ll be a lot of clubs wanting to try and join the action.