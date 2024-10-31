Lewis O'Brien is reportedly being sought after by many Championship clubs, including Stoke City, which could reunite the former Huddersfield Town midfielder with his former assistant manager, Narcis Pelach.

The report is according to TEAMTALK, who are indicating that Leeds United, Sheffield United, West Brom, Hull City and the Potters themselves, are among the Championship clubs interested.

O'Brien proved to be a revelation at Huddersfield Town, working alongside Stoke boss, Narcis Pelach, which got him his move to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

Due to limited game time, O'Brien has found himself on three loan spells with DC United, Middlesbrough and currently LAFC.

A permanent move to the Championship is on the cards. Could we see Pelach and O'Brien work together once more?

"I'd be surprised" - Pundit believes Lewis O'Brien won't choose Stoke City in transfer chase despite Pelach connection

Carlton Palmer has exclusively revealed to FLW, that he believes O'Brien may favour joining someone other than Stoke, despite his relationship with Pelach at Huddersfield.

"Stoke City have shown interest in signing Lewis O'Brien. The head coach, Narcis Pelach, who was assistant to Carlos Corberan at Huddersfield, obviously knows O'Brien well.

"Will this be an advantage for Stoke in January? Well, it certainly will help, but I think the problem that Stoke will have is their current position being 19th, and the clubs that are showing interest are Leeds United, who are third, Sheffield United in fourth and West Bromwich Albion, who sit fifth.

"Of course, O'Brien is going to look at a club that can get promotion back to the Premier League. The fact he has a relationship with Pelach won't do any harm, but I would be very surprised to see him go to the Potters.

"Then again, Stoke are paying good money, so it may be a case that he could be persuaded to go there if the financial package is correct. I'd be surprised to see him go to Stoke though. However, another player they managed to get the signature of was Tom Cannon.

"I was surprised that he went to Stoke, when everyone was looking at him, so it's one of those where you look at the package that is on the table and what is happening around the deal.

"Of course, I'd look at where I'm going and where the team will end up in the season. I don't take into account the money. You've got to pick the team that will get the best out of you, saying that money becomes a big part of it in this day and age, and I'm sure O'Brien will consider these factors due to it being an important stage of his career."

Stoke, O'Brien bid is worth a shot, but his ambitions may lie elsewhere

Stoke's pursuit of O'Brien is warranted. Pelach's experience with him could be perceived as an advantage, and they have the money to come to some sort of an agreement.

However, with O'Brien's form in the MLS with LAFC, he may be favouring what's best for his career in terms of his progression.

He worked hard to achieve Premier League football, but now he has to revert back to the Championship after being out of favour at Forest.

O'Brien's statistics in the 2021/22 Championship season (the season that got his move to Forest) as per FotMob Goals 3 Assists 3 Chances created 44 Dribble success % 69.8% (88/126) Duels won 324

The 26-year-old hasn't even reached his peak yet, and a move to a club in the play-offs could be the perfect scenario for him.

It seems like Stoke's only real chance to secure a deal is to have an impressive upwards trajectory come January.