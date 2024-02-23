Highlights Three Championship clubs are eyeing Bulgaria international Andrian Kraev, with pundit Carlton Palmer discussing the player's potential destination.

Despite interest from Middlesbrough, Hull City, and Coventry City, Kraev has refused to sign a new deal with Levski Sofia, leading to his exclusion.

Palmer suggests Coventry City may be the best fit for Kraev due to the style of play and their current position in the race for promotion.

Three clubs are in the race for the signature of Bulgaria international Andrian Kraev, and pundit Carlton Palmer has revealed the destination he believes the midfielder is most suited to.

It was reported by Bulgarian publication Sportal that three Championship sides are monitoring the situation of the out of contract midfielder.

The three sides reported to be interested in the 25-year-old, currently contracted to Bulgarian side Levski Sofia, are Middlesbrough, Hull City and Coventry City.

It remains to be seen who wins the race for his signature, but Palmer believes one of the trio present the best opportunity for Kraev.

Kraev's current situation

The 25-year-old joined Bulgarian first tier side Levski in September 2020, and went on to appear 109 times for the Efbet Liga side, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in that time.

His performances for the side also earned him international call-ups for Bulgaria, with the midfielder now boasting eight caps for his country.

Kraev's career so far, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Levski Sofia 109 7 9 Hebar Pazardzhik 24 6 3 Botev Vratsa 4 0 0

However, as reported by Sportal, the midfielder's contract runs until this summer and, with the player wanting to explore his options, he has refused a new deal.

This led to Levski freezing Kraev out of the team, who is now training with the reserves and is unlikely to feature again before his terms expire.

Palmer believes Coventry would suit Kraev

Former England international Palmer has considered the options in front of Kraev and believes a move to the Midlands may work best for the midfielder.

He said exclusively to Football League World: “Coventry City, Hull and Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for eight-cap international Andrian Kraev.

“Andrian is a Bulgarian international, and he’s refusing to sign a new contract, so all of these clubs are monitoring the Bulgarian’s uncertain situation. Kraev’s refusal to sign a new deal has prompted Championship clubs eyeing a possible move for him in the summer."

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday man, a defensive-minded midfielder by trade himself, believes that Kraev could bring quality to the middle of the pitch.

“He’s an experienced midfield player and would be a smart addition for clubs aiming for promotion to the Premier League," he said.“At 25, you know, he’s still very, very young and, as I said, he has eight international caps."

Much in the mould of former Coventry man Gustavo Hamer, who moved to Sheffield United last summer, Palmer believes Kraev would fit the same bill.

He continued: “Coventry and Hull are vying for play-off places right now, Middlesbrough are going to struggle to make the play-offs.

“So, I think with the likes of Hamer, who was at Coventry City before, I think Andrian would be a good fit for Coventry on the basis of the way that Coventry play and the way that Andrian plays for his present club.”

Whether Kraev comes to the same conclusion, or indeed if Coventry opt to pull the trigger on the deal, will likely not be revealed until the summer.

Kraev may come at the right time for the Sky Blues

A defensive midfielder of Coventry's own, Ben Sheaf, was the subject of speculation during the January transfer window just gone, when Premier League side Luton Town were rumoured to be in for the 26-year-old.

Sheaf has since picked up a hamstring injury and is expected to be sidelined for around two months, but if he kicks on when he returns as he has done throughout this season, it would not be a surprise to see the Hatters reignite their interest, which could be particularly persuasive to Sheaf should they remain in the Premier League.

If that move were to come off, Kraev would arrive at just the right time to provide cover for Sheaf's departure, who would be a cut-price replacement due to his contract expiring in Bulgaria, allowing the club to spend any fee from the Sheaf deal on bolstering other areas of the squad.