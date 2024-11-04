Blackburn Rovers are among many Championship clubs looking to secure a loan deal for promising Arsenal youngster Michal Rosiak.

Rovers are looking to dive back into the loan market in January as Arsenal are prepared to offer the 19-year-old's services for some first-team football in the professional game.

This report comes from Alan Nixon who states that Blackburn were impressed with the Gunners' central midfielder, and they are one of multiple second-tier sides who have taken an interest in the Polish talent.

John Eustace's side could follow the same trend of developing Premier League youngsters, after previous successes in the past which include Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Liverpool's Harvey Elliott.

Rovers have struggled for goals in recent games, and adding the promise of Rosiak could not only be beneficial to Eustace, but also Arsenal's ambition for the youngster to get some much-needed game-time.

Carlton Palmer believes Blackburn Move for Arsenal's Rosiak could provide success

Pundit Carlton Palmer, has exclusively revealed to FLW, that Blackburn's past loan success could prove to be the right move for Rosiak.

"Several Championship clubs are queuing up to sign Arsenal's talented player Michal Rosiak. Mikel Arteta has decided that a loan move is the best plan for the highly rated youngster.

"He needs game time, and he needs to understand that Arteta will sanction a move to the Championship with a host of clubs looking to sign him.

"Arsenal are keen for him to get regular first team experience, which isn't going to happen at Arsenal at this present time. They're keen for Rosiak to get out and play. Regarding this, one of the clubs interested is Blackburn Rovers.

"They're hoping, after their previous successes with loans from Premier League clubs such as, Harvey Elliott and Jarrad Branthwaite, that they could put them in a position to get his signature.

"Rovers have had a very good start to the season and have just fallen off in recent weeks. They came out with a blistering start in the campaign, and they've just struggled to score goals in recent weeks.

"They've dropped out of a play-off spot at the moment, where they're only now two points off. John Eustace needs to find goals, and they are keen on bringing in Rosiak.

"They've got a battle of their hands, but what works in their favour is their previous experience in giving young players a chance.

"Arsenal will not want to loan him out just for him to be on the bench, they want him to play and if Blackburn can guarantee that, it could well be the move that Arteta decides to sanction.

Blackburn is a brilliant environment for youngsters to develop

Eustace has done a brilliant job of developing young players to incorporate them into the first team.

The Rovers squad has a nice blend of both experience and young talent. Going from Danny Batth to Owen Beck, Eustace has already showed his ambition of mixing youth with a strong amount of experience.

The Rovers boss has done a great job with limited resources, and a move for Rosiak could be ideal.

Blackburn themselves are struggling for goals and although young, Rosiak is rated highly at the Gunners.

Rosiak's Arsenal academy statistics as per Transfermarkt Level Apps Goals Assists U18 41 16 14 U21 19 2 0

You can only look back at Blackburn's previous experience with Premier League loanees in Elliott and Branthwaite, but now Beck is developing well so far at Ewood Park.

Rosiak should look no further than Blackburn, where he will have a great coach in Eustace to guide him.