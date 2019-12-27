Pundit backs West Brom’s decision to pursue 16-goal attacker

Former England international Darren Bent believes that Jarrod Bowen would be the ideal replacement for Grady Diangana if the winger leaves West Brom in January.

The on-loan West Ham man has been brilliant for the Baggies since arriving in the summer but his form has prompted talk that the Hammers could recall the England youth international when the window opens.

And, it has been claimed that the Baggies will target Bowen, who has shone for Hull City this season, scoring 16 goals from out wide.

Landing the ex-Hereford man would be a coup for Albion and Bent told Football Insider that he is the right player for the Championship leaders to be targeting.

“But if Diangana goes back to West Ham, I think they’re lacking a little something at the moment West Ham, they’ll need cover for that position as he’s brilliant all season.

“Obviously Bowen could slot in there and make up the difference and then signing Bowen would actually become a shrewd move.”

Diangana is currently out with a hamstring injury at the moment and he has been missed, with Slaven Bilic’s side failing to win three of their past four games.

The West Brom player nationality quiz – Can you get 20 out of 20?

1 of 20 What country does Matt Phillips represent on the international stage? England Wales Scotland Northern Ireland

The verdict

I don’t think anyone would disagree with Bent here, as Bowen would be a brilliant addition for Albion if they lose Diangana.

He has proven himself to be one of the best players in the league over the past 18 months and he would add even more goals to this stylish Albion side.

Of course, the big issue will be whether they can bring him in, as you would imagine several Premier League sides are monitoring the player.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.