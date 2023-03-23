ESPN pundit Craig Burley has said Spurs should not re-hire Mauricio Pochettino and instead look at Burnley's Vincent Kompany.

Spurs' current boss, Italian Antonio Conte looks set to leave either this summer when his contract ends, or sooner, thanks to his post-match rant following the club's 3-3 draw with Southampton last weekend.

Interestingly, Kompany's name is one that has cropped up quite often with regards to the job at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Burley too believes it could be an option.

“I don’t think going back to Pochettino’s a good move. Somebody like, I know it’s early, but Vincent Kompany has done an amazing job.” Burley said live on the ESPN FC YouTube channel.

“Everybody’s talking about him going to Man City. There’s no sign of Guardiola leaving there in the next couple of years. He’s signed a new contract.

"But not only does Kompany demand respect, the style and the complete 360 that he’s been able to achieve at Burnley, in terms of the way they play and he’s been successful with it – because they’re going to be promoted as champions, they need to win three of their last nine games.

"But they play great football as well and I think that's one of the things with Tottenham.

"You've all these issues surrounding the board and the signings and the manager, and not only that, the fans are paying top dollar now to go and watch these games and, let's be honest about it, Tottenham are one of the poorer teams to watch.

"An outside shot could be Vincent Kompany, whether or not he would fancy it I don't know, but if you're getting Thomas Tuchel or somebody like that in, and you're selling Harry Kane, he's not coming."

Burley is not the first pundit to throw their weight behind the idea of Kompany taking over in North London.

Indeed, Tony Cascarino recently did the same regarding the Burnley boss.

He recently told The Times: "In the past Tottenham have just made an obvious choice, picking managers with the best CVs, but it's time for them to be brave, especially as Harry Kane may well depart, which would create a completely new dynamic at the club."

"I think Vincent Kompany would be an excellent appointment after his miraculous feats at Burnley this season."

The Verdict

You can understand why Vincent Kompany has gained big admirers in the media this season.

He is a big name anyway, having had a great playing career in England with Manchester City, and so naturally, more eyes are on the job he is doing than there otherwise might be.

Obviously, the biggest factor is the fine job he has done, though, with Burnley top of the league and set to go on and win promotion and the title barring a major collapse.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Spurs come in for him this summer, or indeed if they block out the hype and look elsewhere.

Burnley will surely be hoping for the latter.