Pundit backs proposal of former Leeds ace returning to Elland Road

Speaking to Whites website, MOT Leeds, former goalkeeper Paul Robinson has backed the idea of James Milner heading back to Elland Road at some point before the end of his stellar career.

The versatile midfielder has been a Premier League stalwart for close to two decades and in that time has won some of the biggest honours in the game, playing for some of the biggest clubs.

Indeed, it all started at his local side Leeds United where he featured in the Premier League as a teenager and many like the idea of him going back to his roots before he hangs up his boots.

And, that said, it seems former stopper Paul Robinson would be behind it, too.

MOT Leeds made the proposal to him, and he said:

“Milner would be welcome back with open arms whenever he wants to come back to Leeds.

“With the career he’s had and the way he’s looked after himself. He slots in and out of that Liverpool team now, but I’m not sure if Klopp is ready to let him go quite yet.”

The Verdict

It’s a fair point he makes at the end there about Liverpool.

Milner is a player that Jurgen Klopp and his staff value highly and you can’t see them being in any rush to let him leave the club just yet.

He might not be a regular anymore but when the Reds need a guiding presence on the pitch he is regularly called upon, and Leeds fans might have to wait that little bit longer in order to get the reunification they are eager to see.