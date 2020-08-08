Pundit backs Leeds United to seal double Championship swoop

David Prutton believes that Brentford pair Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins would be ideal recruits for Leeds United this summer.

The Whites are looking to strengthen following their promotion to the Premier League and they have been linked with the Bees attackers, although they will face huge competition for both after the Londoners missed out on promotion themselves.

Nevertheless, the chance to play for Marcelo Bielsa may appeal to the pair, who scored 17 and 26 goals in the Championship respectively.

And, writing in his regular Yorkshire Evening Post column, Prutton explained that the two players are ideally suited to Leeds and would represent smart business from the Yorkshire outfit if they can win the race for the duo.

“You get the feeling that with Benrahma and with Watkins, if they were players that Leeds were after then I think the two of them would be extremely decent acquisitions.

“I have seen them both up close and personal and seen their approach to their profession and we know that Marcelo likes silky players, skilful players.”

1 of 12 A v Wigan 1-1 1-2 1-3 0-2

The verdict

There won’t be many who disagree with what Prutton says here, as Benrahma and Watkins have shown in the past year that they are extremely talented players.

Plus, Leeds need fresh faces in the final third and those two would fit the profile of the group in terms of the fact they are desperate to prove themselves in the top-flight as well.

Of course, the major problem for Leeds will be the competition they face to land the players as there’s a host of Premier League sides who want the pair.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.