Carlton Palmer believes Di'Shon Bernard's injury issue could have a big impact on Sheffield Wednesday's season, with Danny Röhl's side eyeing a play-off berth in the final 14 games of the campaign.

The Jamaican international limped out of the clash with West Bromwich Albion just three minutes after the break over the weekend, which Röhl initially described the injury as “serious,” and subsequent assessments have not improved the outlook.

Di'Shon Bernard is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season. The latest, reported by The Star, confirmed fans' worst fears after Bernard went down twice off the ball and was visibly emotional as he was substituted.

It means the coming weeks will test Sheffield Wednesday’s resilience and depth like never before. Röhl faces a challenge to find solutions amid an injury crisis, or risk losing momentum in the race for promotion.

Sheffield Wednesday’s centre-back depth (as per FotMob) Player Availability Akin Famewo Out until April Dominic Iorfa Out until April Di’Shon Bernard Out for season Michael Ihiekwe Available Gabriel Otegbayo Available

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Di'Shon Bernard's injury issue

Sheffield Wednesday continue to find themselves in a promising position in the second tier table, currently two points off a spot in the top six with 14 Championship games remaining as we approach the final games.

Ex-England international and current EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes his former side could suffer a dip in form in the race, even though Röhl continues to pick up points with depleted central defensive options.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "I was at the game over the weekend where Sheffield Wednesday narrowly lost to West Bromwich Albion.

"I thought a draw would be a fair result on the overall game. But one of the things that is coming out since the game is about Di'Shon Bernard.

"Bernard went down two or three times and tried to carry on with the game, but the 24-year-old was forced before half-time and will now have surgery on Thursday and will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

"It's interesting, isn't it? That the West Brom supporters were giving him a load of stick for going down several times when he should be given credit for wanting to play on.

"Probably making the injury worse by doing so and now finding out that he is going to be missing for the rest of the season. It's a big blow for Sheffield Wednesday, especially after they went to Swansea without him and Barry Bannan and still came away with a win.

"He still keeps managing to get results, Danny Röhl, no matter what is thrown at him. So it is a big blow for Wednesday, it really is, that he is going to be missing until the end of the season."

Di'Shon Bernard injury is a huge blow for Sheffield Wednesday

The 24-year-old defender has been a near ever-present in Sheffield Wednesday’s backline, featuring in all but one Championship match this season outside of minor injuries and suspension.

The timing couldn’t be worse, with Sheffield Wednesday entering a crucial run of fixtures as they attempt to keep their play-off ambitions alive, with Bernard among the better and more crucial players in a thin Owls squad.

This defensive crisis could force Röhl to reshuffle his tactical approach by possibly deploying a makeshift backline or turning to less experienced players to step up; it's less than ideal for a club in a strong position for the final run of games.