Pundit backs Burnley boss Vincent Kompany for Spurs job

TalkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino has backed Burnley boss Vincent Kompany to become new Tottenham Hotspur manager this summer if Conte departs.

The Belgian was touted for the vacancy last week by Richard Keys, and just this morning, talkSPORT host Alan Brazil revealed that he has heard Spurs have approached the Belgian about the possibility of taking over as boss.

Conte’s contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires in the summer and it is widely expected that he will depart.

Prior to those Brazil comments, Cascarino suggested Kompany as a potential candidate to replace the Italian in North London.

👀 "If Spurs lose Conte, one person that stands out is Vincent Kompany." ⭐ "If I was Levy, he'd be top of my hit list!" Tony Cascarino believes Vincent Kompany should be the next manager of #THFC pic.twitter.com/uaDnKwL2Zc — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 11, 2023

Cascarino said live on talkSPORT: “If they do lose Conte, which it pretty much looks like it’s going to happen in the summer, there’s one person that stands out for me – and it’s Vincent Kompany.”

“He stands out for me as the one to jump the queue and get in because I’ve listened to his team talks, you can look at how he’s changed a football club so dramatically in a very short space of time.

“The Burnley fans will hate me but will love the way he’s producing the team to play football, how exciting they’ve been.”

Adding to his comments further, Cascarino discussed the likes of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard as other young managers who were former top players that have got big moves and not worked out, but clearly he feels Kompany would be different.

Quiz: Are these 20 Burnley FC facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Burnley play in the Championship Real Fake

“People go Frank Lampard and Stevie Gerrard, top players, well, you’ve got to try and find someone that ticks a lot of boxes,” Cascarino continued.

“And I think the way he conducts himself, he’s obviously done a lot of stuff with Anderlecht in Belgium, he retired young enough, he’s smart enough, he’s a captain, he’s a leader, leaders do lead and he ticks all them boxes.

“If I was Daniel Levy and I was really looking for a guy I could get, he would be top of my hit list.

I think what he’s done at Burnley has been nothing short of incredible.”

The Verdict

As discussed above, this isn’t the first pundit to come out and discuss Kompany’s potential suitability for the Tottenham Hotspur job.

This comes after plenty of talk labelling him a future Manchester City boss, too.

Whilst personally I think that talk is premature, it is a clear indicator of just what an excellent job the Clarets boss is doing at Turf Moor and the impact he has had on the Championship club since his arrival.

With Burnley destined for the Premier League, it would be a real shame this summer were they to lose the Belgian, but, if the Spurs job was offered to him, he would surely find it very very difficult to turn down.