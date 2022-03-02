Pundit assesses Middlesbrough’s promotion chances under Chris Wilder

Danny Mills believes that if Chris Wilder is given ‘complete control’ at Middlesbrough then he could deliver promotion.

The former Sheffield United boss was named as Neil Warnock’s successor earlier this season and his arrival has transformed the team, with Boro moving up the table since he came in.

As well as that, Boro have pulled off two memorable FA Cup shocks, defeating Manchester United and most recently Tottenham.

Therefore, confidence is high on Teesside and former defender Mills, who is now a pundit, told GentingCasino.com that Wilder is capable of building on his excellent start.

“Without a doubt. If you look at what he did with Sheffield United – taking a team from League One, to the top of the Championship and then into the Premier League, without too many signings. He had a fantastic first season in the Premier League. OK, the second season was challenging and it fell apart slightly, but I think there was an issue with a lack of investment. He’s clearly very good at what he does.

“He likes complete control and I think he will be given that at Middlesbrough. I think if the club trusts him and gives him that level of control then they’ve got a great chance of returning to the Premier League.”

The verdict

Everyone can see the brilliant job that Wilder has done at Middlesbrough, with the victory against Spurs further proof that his side are on the right track.

So, there won’t be many arguing with Mills and you can be sure that the hierarchy at Boro will be doing all they can over the next few years to back Wilder in any way they can.

It promises to be an exciting era for Boro fans under Wilder and it will be interesting to see if he can deliver promotion this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.