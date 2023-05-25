Paul Robinson believes Sunderland and Luton will "probably" lodge fresh bids for Leeds United pair Joe Gelhardt and Cody Drameh during the summer transfer window.

Gelhardt sealed a switch to the Stadium of Light earlier this year after spending the first half of the 2022/23 campaign at Elland Road.

Gelhardt was supposed to supplement an attack which had Ross Stewart in it by filling the void left by Ellis Simms, who was recalled from his loan spell by Everton in January.

However, he was never able to play in a strike partnership as Tony Mowbray wanted after Stewart suffered a season-ending injury in an FA Cup clash with Fulham.

Gelhardt set up former Leeds winger Jack Clarke's goal against Bristol City in February before notching in the club's defeat to Rotherham United.

The 21-year-old ended the campaign with six goal contributions in 20 games.

How has Cody Drameh got on with Luton Town?

Meanwhile, Drameh has been outstanding for Luton. The right-back only joined in January, but has been a key part of the side that cruised to third place in the division and a place at Wembley.

He has made 18 appearances this season in the Championship which has included two assists and a very impressive 10 clean sheets.

Rob Edwards may well be interested in a player who he can trust at right wing-back, should the Hatters be promoted on Saturday in the play-off final against Coventry City.

Does Gelhardt have an immediate future at Leeds?

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson outlined the likely scenario for the pair this summer. The Sky Sports pundit said: "I think both clubs will probably try [Sunderland for Gelhardt and Luton for Drameh].

"Gelhardt is coming up against [Patrick] Bamford, Rodrigo and [Georginio] Rutter, who has hardly played. You question what’s going to happen.

"I think Gelhardt’s next move is very dependent on the players who are in the current squad. If Leeds are in the Championship, he’s proved he can do it at that level."

However, any move for Gelhardt would hinge on Leeds remaining in the Premier League, he added: "He’s a good young player who has a part to play at Leeds United. If Leeds stay up, a further loan could be an option for another year of development."

Will Drameh and Gelhardt leave Leeds this summer?

Any departure for Drameh to Luton would almost certainly hinge on promotion for the Hatters. Whereas, Gelhardt could make the move to Sunderland irrespective of whether Leeds stay up or not, depending on if they can offer him regular enough game time.

It's hard to envisage Leeds would not be minded to keep him if they are relegated, though. Gelhardt would help offset the likely losses to key forwards in the Whites' squad.

Has he impressed enough for Sunderland to re-sign him? Possibly not. He's grown into a lone striker role, but it doesn't really suit the 21-year-old, who would have been better off playing just off of Ross Stewart as a secondary-striker in a striking partnership.