Pundit assesses Leeds United’s chances of pulling off mega-money transfer

Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills believes the Yorkshire outfit will be wary of overspending on Ben White.

The centre-back, who is contracted to Brighton, spent the previous campaign on loan at Elland Road and he enjoyed a fantastic season as Leeds won the Championship, with White playing every game.

Unsurprisingly, the Whites have been desperate to bring him back following promotion but they have seen two offers rejected for the 22-year-old by the Seagulls.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Mills explained that Leeds will be careful in the market and they won’t pay more than what they believe White is worth despite his undoubted quality.

“Another £10 million, then a bit more wages, and suddenly it adds another £15 million to the deal. It becomes expensive.

“As good as he is, Leeds will have a cut off point. Marcelo Bielsa will have a cut off point. If it’s not sustainable, the club won’t be held to ransom, and therefore if the price goes too high they must have a B,C, and D option waiting in the wings.”

The verdict

Mills is right with what he says here. Leeds will have a valuation in mind regarding White and they won’t go much past that if Brighton aren’t prepared to sell.

That’s the same with every club for every transfer and it’s important that the Whites don’t overstretch or start throwing the cash at one player, no matter how good he is.

So, they will hope to sign White but if they can’t, they will have other targets in mind and they will have to move on.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.