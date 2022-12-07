Pundit addresses the situation of “talented” Leeds United defender amidst Middlesbrough and Norwich City interest

The immediate future of Leeds United full-back Cody Drameh is an interesting one, with the 20-year-old accumulating a lot of interest.

As per a recent report from TEAMtalk, Norwich City and Middlesbrough have joined the race for the exciting defender, whilst Premier League interest has surfaced as his Leeds future looks unclear.

The report also indicates that there is interest coming from Europe, whilst it would be no surprise if further interest was to surface ahead of January.

Sharing his thoughts on Drameh’s situation ahead of the upcoming transfer window, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “He’s a talented, talented full-back.

“He went to Cardiff City on loan, he won the Young Player of the Year and senior Player of the Year. So that says a lot about how well he played in South Wales.

“Game time has been limited at Leeds United so the remit would be that wherever he goes on loan, and I think he will go along that Christmas, is that he has to play.

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Middlesbrough’s season so far

1 of 22 Who did Middlesbrough face on the opening day of the 2022-23 season? Stoke QPR Sheff Utd West Brom

“I can’t imagine him going to a Premier League club and getting game time because he’s not getting game time at Leeds. So I’m assuming that it will be Middlesbrough or Norwich.”

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out, with Drameh enjoying a really successful loan stint in the Championship last time out.

It remains to be seen if the Premier League outfit would sanction his permanent departure in January, with Drameh currently out as part of Leeds’ travelling party for their mid-season training camp in Spain.

This would likely mean that a Championship move would be off the table, with the two second-tier clubs in pursuit likely to benefit if the Whites were to look for loan offers.

A player full of exciting quality, his immediate future is certainly a situation to keep eyes on over the next few weeks.