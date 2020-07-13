Pundit addresses likelihood of Leeds letting promotion slip at this late stage

Quoted by Football Insider, former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has said that it will take a ‘monumental disaster’ to derail the Whites on their journey to promotion now.

The men from Elland Road kept themselves top of the league with a win over Swansea City at the weekend and, with three games to go, are six points clear of third-placed Brentford.

Things finally look as though they’re falling into place for them to return to the Premier League, then, and Mills just cannot see a realistic cause for them to fail coming about now in this final week or so of the campaign.

The former defender said:

“They are six points clear with three games to go. They have got to lose all three.

“There is a chance that West Brom and Brentford win all of their remaining games but it is a slim chance.

“Leeds have not lost three on the bounce all season so it would take a monumental disaster for that to happen.”

The Verdict

It does look as though this is the season where Leeds are finally going to return to the Premier League after so long away.

They have been knocking on the door for some time and under Bielsa it finally looks as though they are going to get over the line.

They’d be hugely unlucky to drop out of the top two at this stage now but, as Leeds fans will tell you, nothing will be taken for granted until the job is done and dusted and they have those Premier League badges back on their shirts.