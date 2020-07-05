Pundit addresses Leeds United player situation following club update

Alex Bruce has admitted he is surprised that Leeds United have ended Jean-Kevin Augustin’s loan with the club.

The French striker arrived on an initial temporary basis in January and he was considered a major coup at the time given his pedigree and ability.

However, things just haven’t worked out for Augustin since, as he made just three substitute appearances before the Whites decided not to extend his loan earlier this month – although injuries have significantly hindered the forward.

Yet, it has been reported that Leeds are obliged to sign Augustin for around £18m if they win promotion, so the fact he is no longer needed at the club came as a surprise.

And, Bruce gave his thoughts on the situation when speaking to Football Insider.

“It is a strange turn of events. It will in interesting to see how it turns out, it’s an unusual one, one where there’s not too many examples of it happening in the past.

“I’m not sure how but it will be interesting to see how they are going to resolve the situation.”

1 of 11 Josh Warrington. True False

The verdict

There was understandably excitement when Augustin signed and he was expected to play a huge role to help Leeds over the line.

Thankfully for the Whites, they haven’t really needed him but it will still be a big frustration to all connected with the club that it hasn’t worked out.

The supposed obligation does make the decision not to extend his loan a surprising one and, as Bruce says’, it will be very interesting to see what happens at the end of the season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.