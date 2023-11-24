Highlights West Brom fans are hoping for a change in ownership as current owner Guochuan Lai has taken money out of the club and been absent from football matters.

There are ongoing takeover talks with multiple interested parties, which could be an exciting time for supporters who have seen limited investment in the club.

Manager Carlos Corberan has a contract until 2027 and has earned the right to be given the January transfer window to strengthen the squad and aim for automatic promotion or at least a playoff spot.

West Bromwich Albion fans are hoping that at some point in the near future, Guochuan Lai's hold on the club will be no longer.

The Chinese businessman has owned the Baggies since 2017, but recent times have seen him take money out of the club in order to fund his other businesses and then he has also gone AWOL pretty much from all footballing matters.

It is now common knowledge that there are takeover talks in the works with multiple parties interested in buying Lai out of the club, and that could represent an exciting time for supporters, who had to see a talented head coach in Carlos Corberan not be backed over the summer.

Just three new players arrived with not a penny spent in transfer fees, and Corberan - who has a 48 per cent win record as Albion boss - still has the club in a Championship play-off challenge in the early stages of 2023-24.

Carlos Corberan - how long does he have left on his West Brom contract?

Just a few months into his time in the Midlands, Corberan was offered an improved, extended deal.

That may have been because of interest from his former club Leeds when it came to their managerial vacancy after sacking Jesse Marsch, but the Spaniard had worked wonders to turn their form around from Steve Bruce's time in charge, and he duly signed a new contract until the summer of 2027.

It means that going into the January transfer window and going into a potential new ownership at West Brom, Corberan still has three-and-a-half years left, and whilst it will take another club a lot of money to prize him away because of that, it would also probably take a lot of money to replace him as well should the new owners want to do that.

When new owners take charge of football clubs, some of them want to immediately bring their own person in, whether that be straight away or they give the current manager a few games and a defeat could trigger the change, and even though Corberan has done great work with West Brom, there's always the possibility that situation could happen here as well.

Should West Brom's potential new owners look for a Carlos Corberan replacement?

In the eyes of former West Brom and England international midfielder Carlton Palmer, the last thing that the new owner of the Baggies - whoever that may be - should be doing is looking to bring their own people into the dugout of The Hawthorns.

"New owners generally when they take over a club like to bring their own manager in with them," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World about West Brom's current situation.

"West Brom are close to getting new owners, but in the situation West Brom are in, sitting seventh in the Championship table, equal on points with Sunderland who occupy the final play-off place, Carlos Corberan in my opinion has earned the right to be given the January transfer window and sign some new players and try and get West Brom automatically promoted.

"At the very least, West Brom could get a play-off spot - they fell away at the end of last season, missing out on the play-off spots by three points, losing three of their last five games.

"They just lacked quality and depth - if Carlos is given that strengthening of the squad then West Brom will be at the very minimum in a play-off spot."