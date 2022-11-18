“Punching above their weight” – Are Luton Town serious play-off contenders this season following Rob Edwards’ appointment? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town have finally confirmed Nathan Jones’ successor at Kenilworth Road, with Rob Edwards appointed the club’s manager.

The former Watford boss has signed a three and a half year deal with the Hatters.

With Nathan Jones achieving a Championship play-off place last season, and leaving the club just one point outside the top six at present, the club looked in a strong position to challenge for the top six once again.

But, does the introduction of a new manager, and consequently new ideas, mid-season, affect Luton’s play-off chances? Should expectations at Kenilworth Road be changed?

Below, three of our FLW writers offer their verdict.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

First things first, I like the appointment of Rob Edwards for Luton.

Edwards has shown he has great promise and is a young, up and coming head coach and long term, I do think his appointment will prove a wise one.

However, whether he will be able to come in and take Luton to the play-offs this season, I’m not sure.

Doing so would be a remarkable achievement given he is coming in mid-season and likely looking to implement very new ideas at Kenilworth Road.

I think for this season, Luton fans should temper their expectations as the players get used to Edwards’ methods, and, to be frank, he gets used to this level.

Although his sacking was incredibly harsh, at Watford, he did have a very slow start not only in terms of results, but performances too.

That could well be the case at Kenilworth Road, too, but, the difference is Luton will back him, and eventually, he should get things right.

Ben Wignall

With the Championship promotion race being as open as it has for a long time this season, I see no reason why Luton can’t make the top six with Edwards in charge.

We didn’t really get to see what Edwards is capable of at Championship level with Watford due to how long he was there for, but he certainly did not disgrace himself by any means.

In a way though, the Luton job could be the ideal one for him – he has the players to fit a 3-5-2 formation and the majority of the squad are either at their peak or are coming into their prime years.

With Edwards in the dugout, I only see Luton Town progressing to better things, and they should be considered as a play-off contender.

Alfie Burns

Luton were always punching above their weight with Nathan Jones and, even had he stayed, there were no guarantees they were going to finish in the top-six.

So, with Edwards coming in, it seems really unlikely they will be considered strong contenders.

They’ll have a chance, because it’s the Championship. But I’d be quite surprised if they delivered on that given some of the strength in-and-around the top-six, combined with this change of management.

In years to come, Edwards will be good for Luton, or should be. He’s an emerging coach with a decent style of football that is effective in the EFL.

Right now, the focus should be on developing under him rather than pushing for the play-offs as a target.