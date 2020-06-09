‘Pump it up’, ‘Yesss’ – Plenty of Plymouth Argyle fans react to huge promotion update

Plymouth Argyle have been promoted to Sky Bet League One after the 2019/20 League Two campaign was curtailed.

The Pilgrims have enjoyed a fantastic first season under the management of Ryan Lowe, who arrived at Home Park in the summer following his departure from Bury.

After winning automatic promotion to Bury before the club’s expulsion from the EFL, Lowe would have set his sights on a second promotion in as many years.

And, after finishing third in the Sky Bet League Two table with a points per game statistic of 1.84, Argyle have now returned to League One at the first time of asking.

Argyle endured a sticky patch between the end of August and start of October, winning only one game before losing 4-0 to arch rivals Exeter City before the start of November.

But Lowe and his side battled on, winning 20 out of 37 games as they marched towards promotion.

They will join Swindon Town and Crewe Alexandra in League One next season, with Argyle undoubtedly keen to attempt to climb back up the leagues again.

Here, we take a look at Plymouth fans’ reactions, after the Pilgrims secured a return to League One after a year’s absence…

