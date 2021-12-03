‘Pull the other one’, ‘Yeah, sure’ – These West Brom fans are not impressed with Valerien Ismael’s player claims

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has revealed that Robert Snodgrass is set to miss tomorrow’s game against Coventry City due to a back injury.

The experienced midfielder has been in and out of the Albion side this season, but he has failed to make the squad in recent weeks, with reports claiming that he is set for a January exit after a fallout with Ismael.

However, the former Barnsley chief told reporter Joseph Masi that a back problem will keep the Scotsman out, which leaves the Baggies in a very difficult situation with their central midfield options.

That’s because Jake Livermore and Jayson Molumby are suspended, so Ismael has a big decision to make on who will partner Alex Mowatt.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

Despite the update, it’s fair to say that many West Brom fans are sceptical about the reason given by the management, and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

A ‘back problem’ 😂 Pull the other one Val — Matt Lewis (@MattLewis82) December 3, 2021

'A back problem' yeah sure — Albion News & Opinions (@albion_gaming) December 3, 2021

Snodgrass had a back injury – 'old man' injury – in his last season with West Ham. When he joined us in Jan.2021 he'd played six games since March 2019. 15 games for us in a year, surgery, dropped from the squad, now the back again. Not turned out to be the brightest of signings. — Mee's Wood (@meeswood) December 3, 2021

I am totally uninspired to watch this team. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 3, 2021

I fear this blokes on thin ice — Justin Foulkes (@FoulkesJustin) December 3, 2021

I'll take my boots………im in Row W Val, give us a shout when you need me. — c (@CHawthorns) December 3, 2021

Back problem 🤣🤥 — Ian Beckett (@IanBeckett50) December 3, 2021