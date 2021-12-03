Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Pull the other one’, ‘Yeah, sure’ – These West Brom fans are not impressed with Valerien Ismael’s player claims

Published

55 seconds ago

on

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has revealed that Robert Snodgrass is set to miss tomorrow’s game against Coventry City due to a back injury.

The experienced midfielder has been in and out of the Albion side this season, but he has failed to make the squad in recent weeks, with reports claiming that he is set for a January exit after a fallout with Ismael.

However, the former Barnsley chief told reporter Joseph Masi that a back problem will keep the Scotsman out, which leaves the Baggies in a very difficult situation with their central midfield options.

That’s because Jake Livermore and Jayson Molumby are suspended, so Ismael has a big decision to make on who will partner Alex Mowatt.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10

The club were founded in 1878. True or false?

Despite the update, it’s fair to say that many West Brom fans are sceptical about the reason given by the management, and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Pull the other one’, ‘Yeah, sure’ – These West Brom fans are not impressed with Valerien Ismael’s player claims

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: