‘Pulis in disguise’, ‘Complete dross’ – These West Brom fans hit out at key figure after latest draw

West Brom remain unbeaten in the Championship but they are without a win in three as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Preston yesterday.

The Baggies are in a heathy position as they look for an instant return to the top-flight but fans will be concerned that they have failed to beat Millwall, Derby and North End in their last three encounters.

They are also worried at the way the team have played in those games, with opponents seemingly ready to give up possession and it’s presented Ismael’s men with a problem.

The Frenchman is known for adopting a direct style, something that has not gone down well with The Hawthorns crowd over the years.

And, whilst you can’t argue with the results overall, a section of the support are growing frustrated at the style of play they are currently watching.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from Twitter…

How did we get on today? Valerian Pulis barmy army #wba — Negative Nancy (@junes_mr) September 18, 2021

He is up there with the worst managers I've seen as the baggies, he has to go this football style is horrendous!!! — Carl Hazlehurst (@Hazco74) September 18, 2021

Cross to nobody – repeat.

Cross to nobody – repeat.

Cross to nobody – repeat.

Cross to nobody – repeat. What a gameplan! — Matt (@PeskyWBA) September 18, 2021

BuT VaL DOESnt PLaY HoOF BaLl 🙃#wbafc #wba two games in a row there’s been boos. He won’t last- we had to endure Pulis but the fans won’t continue to accept this incompetent idiot for much longer — LAI OUT (@ConnorJSilk) September 18, 2021

@valerien_ismael after the game speech. We need to learn to adapt and break teams down ect. Errrrr no you need to learn to set up a team that don’t think there playing rugby and have a game plan. Rant over another weekend spoiled. Are you pulis in disguise same sh#t #wba — Mitchell Price (@PriceMitpri) September 18, 2021

Complete dross yet again..style of play has been sussed already .. — GRR (@Elvis2008G) September 18, 2021