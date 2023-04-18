Sheffield Wednesday have to win all four of their remaining games to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive, according to former Owls midfielder Carlton Palmer.

Palmer is worried about the psychological impact missing out on the top two could have on Darren Moore's side if they have to try to go up via the play-offs.

League One promotion picture

Saturday's defeat at the hands of Burton Albion was latest in a string of recent setbacks for Wednesday, who now find themselves in third place as a result. Both leaders Plymouth Argyle, on 86 points, and second-place Ipswich Town, on 85, have a game in hand over the Owls, who have 84 points.

Speaking to FLW, Palmer has suggested Moore's side will likely have to finish the season perfectly to finish in the top two.

He said: "I don't think the blow will be Barnsley finishing ahead of Sheffield Wednesday, I think psychologically not finishing in the top two would be a massive, massive dent in their promotion hopes.

"They were running away with the league. All of a sudden, from a side that was not conceding goals and everyone was saying Wednesday and one other would be promoted. It's the worst time for them to have a bad run, I think it's coincided with the loss of Josh Windass and George Byers in midfield.

"But I don't think it's over yet. If Sheffield Wednesday can post four wins from their remaining four games, that would put them on 96 points and in recent seasons around 92 points has been good enough for automatic promotion.

"Sheffield Wednesday have to try and post four wins and they're still in the shake-up for the top two. If they don't and they finish in the top two, I fear for them in the play-offs because they're just in free fall.

"Over the course of the season, you do have a bad run and this is their bad run."

Sheffield Wednesday's League One run-in

Wednesday play the first of their final four League One games tonight as they head to the Memorial Stadium to face Bristol Rovers.

After that they take on Exeter City at Hillsborough, head away to face Shrewsbury Town, and then host Derby County on the final day.