Highlights PSG remains interested in signing Diego Llorente despite pursuing Leny Yoro.

Llorente is currently on loan with AS Roma and has spent time on loan with them previously.

Leeds United is working with PSG to secure a deal for Llorente, who would be a cheaper alternative to Yoro.

Paris Saint-Germain remains interested in signing Diego Llorente this month despite interest in Leny Yoro.

According to Foot Mercato, the Ligue 1 club is still working with Leeds United to secure an agreement for the Spaniard.

Llorente is currently on loan with AS Roma as part of a season-long deal with the Whites that was secured last summer.

The 30-year-old spent time on loan with Roma in the previous campaign as well, featuring a total of 27 times for the Serie A club in the league during this period.

Manager Jose Mourinho was sacked earlier this week, which could impact his future with the club, and the amount of playing time he receives.

Diego Llorente transfer latest

PSG are making a move for Lille defender Yoro, who they eye as a priority transfer target for this month.

However, the French side are continuing to work on a deal to sign Llorente in the event that the 17-year-old proves impossible to sign.

PSG sporting director Luis Campos has remained in contact with the Yorkshire outfit over a potential deal.

Lille value Yoro at €50 million (£43 million), meaning Llorente would be a significantly cheaper alternative, as the club looks to bolster their defensive options.

It remains to be seen whether a deal can be agreed between Leeds and the Ligue 1 leaders.

PSG are aiming to retain their French title, while also looking to compete in the latter stages of the Champions League.

A move to the capital of France may be appealing to the centre-back as it may be an opportunity to compete at the highest level, alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe.

Meanwhile, Roma are currently managed by Danielle de Rossi and sit ninth in the Italian top flight table, while also competing in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Leeds United league position

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Leeds are fourth in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Daniel Farke’s side is attempting to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

However, it appears that Llorente’s future lies away from Elland Road.

The defender joined Roma on loan last January, and has not played for the club since a 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley in the fourth round of the FA Cup last year.

Next up for Leeds is a home game against Preston North End on 21 January.

Llorente’s departure inevitable

Leeds have moved on from Llorente, who signed for the club for £18 million following Premier League promotion in 2020.

While they are unlikely to recoup that fee now, cutting his wages from the books entirely will still be helpful to the club’s finances.

A move to PSG would likely be a stop-gap for the French side, but it could be a great opportunity to compete for major silverware for the centre-back.

But it may yet depend on whether Yoro signs or not, so this deal could go down to the final stages of the window before coming to a resolution.