Highlights Paris St-Germain are progressing quickly in their pursuit of Sao Paulo centre-back Lucas Beraldo, with a deal potentially nearing agreement.

Leicester City, a club currently in the Championship, are reportedly willing to pay $18m or more for Beraldo's signature.

While Leicester City may be able to cope without Beraldo in the short term, missing out on him could be a long-term blow if he reaches his potential as a world-class player.

Ligue 1 side Paris St-Germain are progressing quickly in their quest to sign São Paulo centre-back Lucas Beraldo, according to this morning's update from Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old is a man in high demand, with some of Europe's biggest clubs reportedly taking an interest in the young defender.

Former Premier League title winners Leicester City are one side believed to be keen on him - and the Foxes are reportedly willing to pay in excess of $18m to secure his signature, which is a sizeable amount for a club currently plying their trade in the Championship.

But they managed to generate a very healthy amount of revenue from key summer sales - and their ability to offload some of those earning a high wage also helped their cause.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

They did spend a decent amount on the likes of Conor Coady and Harry Winks during the previous transfer window, but their summer sales may allow them to spend again when next month comes around.

At the moment, they have some decent options in central defence, including Coady, Callum Doyle, Woes Faes, Harry Souttar and Jannik Vestergaard.

But Doyle has operated at left-back for the Foxes when fit and there are question marks over Souttar's future, with the Australia international not winning anywhere near enough game time following his side's return to the second tier.

With this in mind, Beraldo could be a good addition, but they may miss out on him following this morning's update.

The French side are "progressing fast" according to Romano, which suggests a deal between the two sides may not be too far away from reaching an agreement.

São Paulo are reportedly keen to secure more than €20m, with a €25m deal including add-ons potentially in the pipeline.

PSG spent a huge amount during the summer - but they did generate fees for Neymar and Marco Verratti and that could give the club the license to get this Beraldo deal over the line.

In a boost for them, the player is believed to be keen to secure a move to the Parc des Princes.

Leicester City missing out on Lucas Beraldo would be a blow

In the short term, this may not be too much of a blow because they can fend off the likes of Ipswich Town and Leeds United without him.

They already have some decent centre-back options already and may not add to this department.

And if they do, they could potentially pursue a cheaper alternative, with only a backup needed at this point considering the quality of options they already have.

But in the long term, they may regret it if they don't win the race for Beraldo.

He is clearly a player who has high potential and if he becomes a world-class player, the Foxes will feel that they have missed out massively.