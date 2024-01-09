Highlights PSG is interested in signing Diego Llorente, who is currently on loan at Roma from Leeds United.

Llorente's time at Roma may be ending as Luis Enrique wants to bring him to Paris.

Leeds United could benefit financially from Llorente's potential transfer to PSG.

PSG are interested in signing Diego Llorente in the January window, with the central defender currently on loan at Roma from Leeds United.

Diego Llorente attracting PSG transfer interest

The Spaniard was a big-money signing for the Whites after their promotion to the Premier League in 2020, and he went on to make over 50 Premier League appearances over the next two-and-a-half years.

However, it was agreed in January that the 30-year-old could move to Roma on loan for the remainder of the previous campaign, which ended in disappointment for Leeds as they were relegated to the Championship.

Therefore, another move was always on the cards for Llorente, and that proved to be the case, as it was announced in the summer that he had returned to Roma for the current season.

Yet, his time in the Italian capital may be coming to an end, as L’Equipe reporter Bertrand Latour has revealed that Luis Enrique wants to bring the defender to Paris.

The French champions are in the market for reinforcements at the back, and it seems Llorente could be a good fit with his ability on the ball.

Leeds could be in line for a financial benefit

This doesn’t impact Leeds in a football sense, as Llorente is not part of Daniel Farke’s squad, and the club had expected him to finish the season in Rome as they push for promotion.

But, PSG’s interest could see them land a decent fee for the Spanish international, and that would be very welcome for the hierarchy.

Llorente has a contract at Elland Road that runs until the summer of 2026, but it seems inevitable that he has already played his last game for the club, so it’s about getting the best fee possible.

In that sense, PSG’s financial power means they could pay more than Roma, and the prospect of joining them is surely going to appeal to the player.

Of course, there are going to be issues with the current loan deal, as it’s not clear whether there is a break clause, which means Roma will have to agree to let Llorente go. And, the fact he has played regularly for Jose Mourinho’s side means they won’t do that without a fight.

Related 5 David Brooks alternatives that must be on Leeds United's transfer radar With Southampton looking set to land Brooks from Bournemouth, United must look at other wingers to add to their squad this month

So, it could require some intense negotiations from all three clubs to ensure an agreement is reached, and it will be very interesting to see how it plays out over the coming weeks.

Leeds United set for busy summer

Llorente was one of a host of players who left the Whites on loan this summer, and the Championship side are going to have a lot of work to do when the season ends when it comes to sorting their futures.

Luis Sinisterra, Rasmus Kristensen and Brenden Aaronson were among the others to depart on loan, and the majority of Leeds fans will be happy if they don’t play for the club again.

But, it won’t be easy to shift all those players on a permanent basis, and a lot is going to depend on what division the club is in next season in terms of what sort of deals can be done.