Przemyslaw Placheta sends message to Birmingham City supporters

Birmingham City strengthened their ranks with the loan signing of Przemyslaw Placheta from Norwich City earlier this week.

The 24-year-old, who made six starts for the Canaries in the Premier League last season, should increase the Blues’ attacking threat under John Eustace, arriving on a temporary deal for the 2022/23 campaign.

Placheta can play off either flank and it will be very interesting to see how he is utilised, depending on the system that Eustace wants to go with at St Andrew’s.

The Blues will be amongst the favourites to be relegated in the Championship this season, due to a concerning campaign last time out, where their impressive opening couple of months saved them from intense stress towards the back end.

Placheta took to Instagram to express his emotions after completing the move from Carrow Road.

He wrote: “Hello @bcfc.

“Delighted to join Blues.”

Placheta’s positive outlook, having won the second tier title with Norwich in 2020/21, could be vital in turning Eustace’s men’s attention away from any outside expectations ahead of 2022/23 kicking off at the end of this month.

The Blues have seemed to be on an inevitable slide to League One for a few years now and it will be interesting to see how Eustace can change the narrative in the coming weeks.

The Verdict

There are a lot of areas that need addressing in Birmingham’s squad at the moment, and they did utilise the loan market to their advantage last season, so Placheta is likely to see regular first team opportunities.

With two years remaining on his contract the 24-year-old will be hoping to impress his parent club, with a decision likely to be made if his future lies at Carrow Road or not, when he will return to the club with one year left next summer.

With the promoted clubs expected to be stronger than they were last season and no points deductions in play as yet, it looks like a tall order for the Blues to survive, but they have escaped plenty of times before.