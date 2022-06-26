Przemysław Płacheta from Norwich to Birmingham City: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

It promises to be a busy few weeks for Birmingham City as they wait to discover if a takeover of the club has gone through.

No matter who is in charge at St. Andrew’s though, it’s clear that new signings need to arrive, with Lee Bowyer’s side surviving in the Championship last season partly because some of the sides below them had been hit with a points deduction.

Therefore, Blues fans will hope to be active in the transfer market and one name linked with a move to the west Midlands is Norwich City’s Przemysław Płacheta.

The Polish winger has failed to establish himself as a regular since joining the Canaries and here we assess if a move to Blues would work out…

Is it a good potential move?

Yes, it’s a decent move for all parties.

Firstly, the player knows that he needs to move on to get regular football as even though injuries didn’t help, the reality is Placheta doesn’t seem to be in Dean Smith’s plans.

So, this would give him a chance to get more game time and Blues would be getting another attacking option, where they currently lack both depth and quality.

Would he start?

This is impossible to answer at the moment.

We don’t know who the Blues boss will be next season, never mind the formation they will go with.

With the Polish international capable of playing down both flanks, he would surely back himself to get in the XI and that versatility would help. An attack-minded coach would also be a benefit to try and get Placheta firing after a tough time in England so far.

What does he offer?

Plenty of pace!

The wide man is rapid and he’s an old school winger in the sense that he is perfectly happy to stay out wide, use his speed to beat his man and to get the ball in the box, so the strikers will love him.

As mentioned, he can play down both flanks and could do different attacking roles if needed.

But, his main attribute is undoubtedly his pace and the way he looks to beat his man.