Przemyslaw Placheta at Norwich City: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Norwich City dipped into an untapped market in the summer by bringing in Polish left-sided player Przemyslaw Placheta from Slask Wroclaw for a fee of around £2.6 million.

The 22-year-old had only been at the Ekstraklasa club for a season, but he had done enough to convince Daniel Farke to be a worthwhile signing, scoring eight goals and bagging five assists in Poland’s top flight in the 2019/20 campaign.

Placheta played predominantly on the left-wing that season (transfermarkt), and he was brought in to provide competition to Todd Cantwell on that side of the pitch.

Let’s see how it’s going for Placheta so far at Carrow Road.

How’s it gone so far?

The youngster has made 20 league appearances for the Canaries so far, but he’s started just over half of those outings.

Placheta managed to net his first Norwich goal in his second league appearance for the club, and it was a very important one as he helped to secure a point at home to Preston North End in the 85th minute.

He’s proven to be versatile as he filled-in as a striker away at Luton Town in December when all other options were unavailable, but he’s started just two of the Canaries’ Championship games in 2021, so it looks like he will have to settle for a rotational role.

What issues does he face?

The big issue Placheta faces is that he’s behind a very talented player in Todd Cantwell in the pecking order at Carrow Road.

Cantwell’s stats don’t indicate that he’s setting the Championship alight – he’s scored two goals and assisted three times in 17 appearances – but he’s still a creative player and a lot of Norwich’s effective attacks have seemed to come down the right-hand side this season through Emi Buendia.

That is to be expected with Emi Buendia and Max Aarons populating that flank, but Placheta can cover on that side as well cutting onto his stronger left foot, although he’s only played there three times this season.

There’s also the emergence of talented young winger Josh Martin which complicates things for Placheta – he’s a player who has shown considerable talent in his nine league outings and could end up jumping ahead of the Pole in the pecking order by the end of the season.

What’s next?

Placheta seemingly needs to show a little bit more to convince Farke he’s worthy of more minutes.

The Polish league to the Championship is a big step up and whilst he’s got a goal and a few assists so far, Farke will be hoping for a better output when he’s next regularly used.

Placheta may have to wait for an injury or suspension to occur though to get another chance at a regular run of games, but he has time on his side at the age of 22 to develop and improve into a top Championship player.