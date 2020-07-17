Prutton reveals prediction for West Brom’s trip to Huddersfield

Quoted in his latest Sky Sports prediction column, David Prutton has backed West Bromwich Albion to earn a big win over Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Baggies have been strong all season and remain in the top two in the league, with just two matches separating them from a return to the Premier League.

Indeed, a win this evening against the Terriers would see them on the verge of going up, with Brentford throwing everything at them since the restart.

For Prutton, though, the pressure the Bees are applying will not be enough for Albion to wilt against Huddersfield tonight, though the home side will be going for a huge three points towards their safety against the drop to League One.

Prutton said:

“What a big game to kick off the weekend’s action on Friday night. Huddersfield start the weekend three points clear of the relegation zone and a win will surely be enough for them to stay up.

“West Brom can’t afford to drop points. Brentford are lurking right on their shoulder and waiting to take advantage. This will be a close one, but I have to still back the Baggies to pull through. 0-2.”

The Verdict

Albion have had a knack of just getting the job done when it has really mattered since the restart and you would imagine that they will do so again tonight.

It will be tough against a Terriers side still fighting against the drop but Albion have massive quality in their side and have been a class above most in the league for the duration of the campaign.

If they impose themselves and deal with the pressure they should emerge with a big three points tonight.