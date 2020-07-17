Prutton predicts more Wigan joy at the expense of Charlton this weekend

The final two fixtures of the Sky Bet Championship await the 24 clubs comprising the second division in the coming days and it really is sink or swim time for those at the bottom of the league.

Indeed, there are some huge fixtures taking place between clubs trying to avoid relegation, with Charlton Athletic playing host to Wigan Athletic at The Valley tomorrow lunchtime.

For Charlton, it’s a chance to try and take a huge leap to safety with three points, after a heart-breaking draw late on against Birmingham City last time out.

Wigan, meanwhile, trounced Hull City 8-0 in the week and so their tails are bound to be up for this clash in SE7.

David Prutton, then, has offered his take on the way it could go with him predicting the following for Sky Sports:

“Charlton were so near to a win at Birmingham on Wednesday that would have surely have seen them just about safe. Now, however, they are just two points clear and one spot above the drop zone. From that position anything can still happen.

“What can we say about Wigan that hasn’t been said since Tuesday? What a wonderful win it was for them and they’ve got a real chance of giving themselves a big enough gap so that they don’t have to worry on the final day. With the form they’re in, I can’t see past them getting the win at The Valley. 1-3.”

The Verdict

Wigan are going to be flying going into this one and it’s all about how Charlton and Lee Bowyer pick themselves up from a real contrasting mood after what was nearly a massive win at Birmingham City.

The Addicks have been tough to beat since the restart, but they do not score many and with the Latics scoring for fun, you can perhaps see where Prutton’s thinking is stemming from.